CBI puts Iran’s economic growth at 4.2% in 3 months

According to the latest report by the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), the country’s gross domestic product during the first three months of the current Iranian year with and without oil at the constant prices of 2016 has reached 3905.1 and 3480.5 thousand billion Rials respectively, showing 3.2 and 2.5 percent increase.

Accordingly, the economic growth at the market price during the first three months of the current Iranian year has increased by 4.2% compared to the first quarter of the previous year.

The growth of 3.2% (at base price) in the first quarter of the current Iranian year along with the economic growth of 4.5% in last year indicates the continuation of the positive growth of the country’s economic activities.

