IAEA chief visits Iran’s nuclear achievements

IAEA chief visits Iran’s nuclear achievements

Tehran, IRNA – Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi has visited Iran’s latest achievements in the nuclear field.

The IAEA chief took the visit while touring Iran’s pavilion, which showcases nuclear industry’s achievements, on the sidelines of the 68th General Conference of the IAEA in Vienna, Austria, on Wednesday.

During the tour, Grossi was accompanied by Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami.

On September 14, Eslami at the head of a delegation departed for Vienna to participate in the international conference.

The 68th IAEA General Conference was slated for September 16 for five days.

The IAEA General Assembly is one of the major bodies of the international agency. It holds meeting every September with the presence of high-ranking representatives from the world countries to review different questions.

