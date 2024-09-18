Israeli army admits 4 troops killed in Gaza; total deaths top 714

The regime’s army issued in a statement, admitting that four Israeli troopers, including an officer, were killed in an ambush in Rafah on Tuesday evening, according to the Al-Jazeera news network’s Wednesday report.

The statement explained that one of the dead was the deputy commander of the Givati Brigade’s Shaked Battalion.

The Israeli army declared that with the deaths of these four troops, the number of its fatalities since October 7 last month has reached 714.

The statement also said that during the bombing of a building in the southern Gaza Strip, five personnel of the Israeli army, including an officer, were wounded.

Two other Zionist military personnel were injured during the recent clashes in Rafah city.

Media outlets announced on Tuesday that four Israeli troops were killed in an ambush of the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, in Rafah.

The 401st “Iron Tracks” Brigade of the regime’s army transported the bodies of the dead troopers into the occupied territories.

This comes as a member of the regime’s Knesset (parliament) recently admitted that the military operations of the Israeli regime’s army in the Gaza Strip are doomed to failure.

Amit Halevi also said that the Israeli army has not defeated a Hamas battalion or even a Hamas group in the city of Rafah, and that the army’s claim over the killing of 2,000 Hamas fighters in the city is an exaggeration.

