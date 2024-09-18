Lebanon health minister says 3,000 people injured in Israeli pager attack

According to Lebanon’s Al-Mayadeen TV network, Firas Abiad said on Wednesday morning that there are about 3,000 wounded in hospitals, and some of them have to be transferred to specialized hospitals abroad for treatment.

Abiad said on Wednesday that the death toll from the pager explosions has risen to 12 people, including two children.

The Lebanese health minister further said that two-thirds of the wounded were hospitalized, adding that the attack, adding that around 300 people were in critical condition.

He said that so far about 460 surgeries had been conducted, most related to injuries to the eyes and faces of patients.

The Lebanese minister visited some hospitals and the wounded of the Israeli regime’s crimes for the second time at 8 a.m. local time on Wednesday. He also visited hospitals and the wounded last night.

He underlined that Lebanon received the first shipment of aid from the Iraqi government after the aggression and crime committed by the Israeli regime against the Lebanese people. He emphasized that 20 medics, plus more than 15 tons of medical aid from Iraq, arrived at Beirut airport.

Al-Abyad also expressed gratitude to all the countries, including Egypt, Iran and Syria, who offered to help and will send aid shipments to Lebanon.

Al-Abyad is scheduled to hold a press conference at the Ministry of Health building at 1 p.m. local time on Wednesday to announce the latest statistics on the Israeli crime.

In a criminal act, the Tel Aviv regime blew up a great number of wireless telecommunications devices (pagers) in Lebanon.

