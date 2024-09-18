Terrorism inseparable part of ominous Zionist regime: Speaker

The regime does not stop massacring and committing genocide as long as it exists, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf wrote on his X account on Wednesday referring to the explosions in Lebanon that killed 11 a day before.

Extending solidarity with the families of the victims, the speaker said, “We stand by the Lebanese people, as we did before.”

On Tuesday afternoon, the explosion of some pagers in Lebanon killed 11 and wounded over 4,000.

In a related development, the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah released some statements, saying Israel is responsible for the incident.

Israel will definitely pay for its crime, the statements say.

After examining the incident and reviewing the related information, Hezbollah introduced the Israeli regime as the sole responsible for the criminal act which also killed the civilians.

