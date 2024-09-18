Sep 18, 2024, 11:25 AM
Journalist ID: 1848
News ID: 85600273
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Terrorism inseparable part of ominous Zionist regime: Speaker

Sep 18, 2024, 11:25 AM
News ID: 85600273
Terrorism inseparable part of ominous Zionist regime: Speaker

Tehran, IRNA – The Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, aka the Majlis, has condemned the Israeli crimes, saying that terrorism is an inseparable part of the ominous spirit of the Zionist regime.

The regime does not stop massacring and committing genocide as long as it exists, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf wrote on his X account on Wednesday referring to the explosions in Lebanon that killed 11 a day before.

Extending solidarity with the families of the victims, the speaker said, “We stand by the Lebanese people, as we did before.”

On Tuesday afternoon, the explosion of some pagers in Lebanon killed 11 and wounded over 4,000.

In a related development, the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah released some statements, saying Israel is responsible for the incident.

Israel will definitely pay for its crime, the statements say.

After examining the incident and reviewing the related information, Hezbollah introduced the Israeli regime as the sole responsible for the criminal act which also killed the civilians.

1483**9417

0 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .