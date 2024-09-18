Hezbollah: Israel will pay ‘heavy price’ for its crime

According to Al-Manar, Hezbollah in a statement announced on Wednesday morning that the crime will “double our determination for Jihad.”

The group also expressed condolences to the families of the martyrs and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the attack.

“We will continue to support Gaza and its resistance and defend Lebanon, its nation, and its sovereignty,” the statement read.

On Tuesday evening, the Zionist regime carried out a terrorist attack that caused communication devices known as pagers to explode in several areas of Lebanon, resulting in the deaths of several people and injuries of over 2,000 others.

Iran’s ambassador, Mojtaba Amani, was among the injured.

9376**4354