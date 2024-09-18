Iran resumes umrah pilgrimage trips to Saudi Arabia

The Iranian pilgrims departed for Saudi Arabia on Wednesday morning to perform the Umrah pilgrimage.

The official seeing-off ceremony of the 257 Hajj pilgrims was held at Imam Khomeini International Airport and was attended by Iranian authorities and Saudi Ambassador to Tehran Abdullah bin Saud al-Anzi.

Umrah pilgrimage for Iranians became possible for the first time in nine years in April months after Iran and Saudi Arabia resumed their diplomatic ties.

Umrah, a minor pilgrimage, is a series of rituals that Muslims carry out while making the pilgrimage to Ka’ba, the most important place of worship in Islam.

Undertaking the hajj, the bigger pilgrimage, at least once in a lifetime is a duty for Muslims who are physically and financially able to make the journey.

