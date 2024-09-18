Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Sept 18

** IRAN DAILY

-- Semi-finished steel output hit by power supply deficits

Iran reported a decline in its five-month production of semi-finished steel with industry sources blaming electricity cuts that happened this summer for the fall in output.

The Iranian Steel Producers Association (ISPA) said that production of semi-finished steel in the country had dropped by 5.4% year on year in the five months to August 21.

-- Iran resumes LPG exports to Pakistan via southeastern border

Iran has resumed exports of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to Pakistan through the Mirjaveh border crossing, a provincial official said. Mohammad Ali Khashi, the customs supervisor for Sistan and Baluchestan Province, made the remarks on Tuesday while speaking to IRNA’s correspondent.

Last week, Pakistan’s Taftan customs prevented the unloading of 300 Iranian gas tankers, he said. He further noted that the obstacles to exports through the Mirjaveh-Taftan border have been removed.

-- Iran, Russia discuss INSTC completion to boost trade

Iranian Roads and Urban Development Minister Farzaneh Sadeq-Malvajerd discussed completion of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) as well as railway projects with the visiting aide to the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, Igor Levitin in Tehran on Tuesday.

According to IRNA report, the meeting was part of the efforts of the two countries to strengthen infrastructure cooperation and develop international transportation routes, which plays a key role in improving regional economic and commercial relations.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Iran Marks Persian Poetry and Literature Day

TEHRAN -- Persian poetry and literature are integral to Iran’s identity and foster empathy with lovers of Iranian culture worldwide, Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kan’ani wrote on Tuesday.

His post in Farsi on his X account came as Iran commemorated the National Persian Poetry and Literature Day. He said September 17 is the day to honor prominent Iranian poet Muhammad Hussein Shahriar, and celebrate Persian poetry and literature.

-- Eight Products Unveiled at Pardis Technology Park

Eight knowledge-based products were unveiled at the Pardis Technology Park on Tuesday in the fields of pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, polymer and artificial intelligence.

They included Novalak fast curing phenolic resin which is used as a binder in the production of heat-resistant materials, especially in refractory products, bakelite which is used in injection and press molding to produce parts that are subject to continuous wear and require high electrical conductivity, like gas meter parts or other similar technical parts, omega 3 - enteric coated which helps to reduce the symptoms of depression and anxiety, improve sleep quality, help skin and hair health, reduce the symptoms of premenstrual syndrome in women, and is effective in treating lack of attention and concentration, and SF6 gas which is used to create tamponade (pressure) on the layers of the retina in patients who have undergone retinal surgery.

-- 40,000 Iranians Register for Umrah Pilgrimage

The number of Iranians registering for the Umrah pilgrimage this season is nearing 40,000, an official at the Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization of Iran said. Gholam Reza Rezaei said 90,000 pilgrims will be dispatched to Saudi Arabia for Umrah in the first phase. They will leave from 16 airports for Medina and Jeddah.

Earlier this month, the organization announced the launch of registration for those wishing to go on the Umrah pilgrimage.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Sepahan fall short to Al Wehdat in AFC Champions League Two

Al Wehdat of Jordan came from behind to defeat Iran’s Sepahan 2-1 in their opening AFC Champions League Two Group C tie on Tuesday. Trailing to a Vahdat Hanonov opener, Ousseynou Gueye drew Al Wehdat level before a second half strike from Ibrahim Sabra confirmed the points for the home side at Amman International Stadium.

The visitors gained an early upper hand with a goal in the ninth minute as Mehdi Mohebi held off a defender to lay the ball for Tajikistan international Hanonov to curl beyond Abdallah Al Fakhouri.

-- IAF pays tribute to late legendary filmmakers Mehrjui, Pourahmad

A commemoration ceremony was held at the Iranian Artists Forum (IAF) on Monday to honor the renowned and late filmmakers Dariush Mehrjui and Kioumars Pourahmad.

The event gathered filmmakers and artists in the Naseri Hall of the forum, coinciding with the celebration of Iranian National Cinema Day. Last year marked the tragic end of renowned Iranian director Kioumars Pourahmad's life at the age of 74 in his residence in Bandar Anzali.

-- Rail transit via Iran increases 47%

Transit of goods via the Iranian rail network increased by 47 percent in the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-August 21) compared to the same period in the previous year, Transport Ministry data shows.

Based on the data released by the Transport and Urban Development Ministry, some 773,000 tons of goods have been transited through the country’s railways in the first five months of the current Iranian year while the figure stood at 526,000 tons in the previous year’s same period.

The largest amount of transit goods entered Iran from the borders of Sarkhs and Astara, so that the border of Sarkhs with 536,000 tons and the border of Astara with 129,000 tons had the largest volume of rail freight traffic in the mentioned five months.

