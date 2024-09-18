Hezbollah confirms martyrdom of 10 members in Israeli attacks

According to IRNA, citing the resistance media, Hezbollah declared Hussein Ali Alauddin nicknamed "Zakaria" and Hossein Ayub Faqih nicknamed "Baqer" were martyred on the way to Quds.

The movement also announced the martyrdom of Mohammad Mehdi Ali Ammar nicknamed Zulfiqar, a member of the Lebanese parliament.

The names of other members of Hezbollah who were killed include Abbas Bilal Manem, Hussein Ahmad Mentash nicknamed "Salah", Mohammad Zakaria Abbas nicknamed "Hydera", Najib Abdul Hossein Alauddin nicknamed "Ali Mazloum" and Hassan Mohammad Yassin.

An hour ago, Hezbollah confirmed the martyrdom of two more members, Hasan Ahmad Muhammadand Youssef Ghazat Alwa.

The deaths followed explosions after the Zionist regime sabotaged communication equipment earlier embedded with explosives before being supplied to Lebanon.

2,750 people were reportedly injured in blasts that occurred across the Arab country.

Hezbollah, in a statement held Israel responsible for the explosion of the pagers and pledged to retaliate against the Zionist regime’s deadly carnage. “The treacherous and criminal enemy will definitely see retaliation for this sinful aggression”.

4399