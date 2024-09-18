UK levels accusations against Iran at IAEA confab

According to IRNA, Philip Alexander Hunt made the anti-Iran remarks while addressing the 68th General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which kicked off in Vienna on Monday and will continue through Friday.

We are concerned about Iran's refusal to fulfill its safeguards obligations and non-cooperation with the IAEA’s investigation into undeclared nuclear material and activities, Hunt claimed without providing any evidence or document.

"Iran has failed to provide the IAEA with credible explanations for the material detected over the last 5 years and that is why the IAEA cannot guarantee the peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear program", the British minister put forward the claims that are rooted in the forged documents and false narratives of the Zionist regime and even contradict IAEA’s report on the thorough and extensive cooperation between the Agency and Iran on the safeguard issue.

Referring to Iran's compensatory measure in response to the West’s failure to abide by the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and within the framework of the strategic law of parliament, Hunt said: Iran's enriched uranium reserves are 28 times the limit set by the JCPOA and it still continues to produce high-enriched uranium without any credible civilian justification.

The British minister, whose country is one of the signatories of the JCPOA repeated an old narrative that the West’s remains committed to "a diplomatic solution to the serious threat Iran’s poses to international peace and security”.

Three European countries of Britain, France and Germany, known as Troika or E3 have often turned Iran's peaceful nuclear program into an unnecessary crisis through propaganda stunt of the United States and the Zionist regime.

Prior to the JCPOA agreement, the West presented Iran's nuclear program as a threat based on the 7th chapter of the UN Charter and tried to securitize and link its solution with military action and sanctions.

The IAEA in it’s over a dozen reports has verified Iran’s compliance with the 2015 agreement, but non-adherence of the JCPOA by Britain, France, and Germany, along with the United States prompted Tehran to gradually scale down its commitments.

The measures were announced exactly a year after former US President Donald Trump’s Administration withdrew from the JCPOA and re-imposed economic sanctions unilaterally on Tehran.

In 2018, Iran activated the dispute resolution mechanism within the JCPOA joint commission at the level of the foreign ministers of the remaining signatories. As a result, the JCPOA member parties issued a statement and made 11 commitments to compensate for the economic damages caused by the unilateral action of the United States.

After taking office in January 2021, the Democratic administration under Joe Biden condemned the unilateral action by its predecessor, but it too continued with the so-called maximum pressure policies against Iran coined by Trump.

Iran has, time and again, said that its measures are reversible if the other parties, including the US abide by the JCPOA clauses.

