Iran deplores Israel’s cyber terror attack against Lebanon, calls for end to occupation

Amir-Saeid Iravan, while addressing an emergency meeting of the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday local time accused the Tel Aviv regime of blowing up communication systems in Beirut through cyber terrorism resulting in deaths and injuries of thousands of people, including the ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

While offering his condolences to the families of the victims and the Lebanese government, the Iranian envoy to the UN strongly condemned the act of sabotage and terrorism by the rogue Zionist regime.

In his speech, Iravani also said that Palestine be accepted as a full member of the United Nations and the membership of the Israeli regime should be provoked for its illegal actions and non-adherence to its commitments based on Article 6 of the UN Charter.

The full text of Iravani’s speech at the 10th special emergency session of the UN General Assembly is as follows:

Mr. President,

Distinguished delegates,

Based on the General Debate held in the previous meetings and the adoption of three resolutions regarding the Question of Palestine in the tenth Emergency Special Session of the General Assembly during the last year, the international community expressed its commitment to addressing the dire humanitarian needs of Palestine and requested an immediate ceasefire in the Occupied Palestinian Territories as well as the realization of the inalienable right of Palestinians to self-determination and a full-fledged membership in the United Nations. As we have witnessed since then, there has been no positive change in Israeli apartheid policies and actions, resulting in Palestinians being left with no choice but to resist massive destructive attacks by Israeli forces and armed settlers against their homeland and people, including their women and children.

We are witnessing impressive resistance by our Palestinian brothers and sisters in the face of the horrific and unfair invasion and bombardment by Israeli forces backed by a few specific countries, emanating from the apartheid and genocidal policies of Israel’s authorities. Now, many freedom-seeking nations have found Palestinian’s resistance as an outstanding and admirable effort.

We recall that the International Court of Justice through its most recent Advisory Opinion rendered on July nineteenth, underlined that Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory is illegal and constitutes internationally wrongful acts that entail full responsibility of the said regime. In this regard, the Court has been unequivocal that the Israeli regime is under an obligation to cease its unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, and stop all settlement activities in the Occupied Palestinian Territory immediately, in addition to the evacuation of all settlers. Moreover, this regime is required to compensate all natural or legal persons involved in the Occupied Palestinian Territory for the damage that the occupation has caused.

It is critical to note that the Israeli occupation has been taking place for a long time, which is also the most pertinent issue that the Israeli regime deliberately omits. It is not surprising that the representative of this regime, in a statement delivered to this meeting, did not address their illegal occupation, which is the primary focus of this meeting. Their world seems to have begun from last year, and the primary and only cause of Palestinian resistance, which is the Israel's illegal occupation from several decades ago, should not be addressed.

Mr. President,

Distinguished ambassadors and colleagues,

In light of our first obligation under the UN Charter, we must take effective collective measures to remove this long-lasting threat to peace. It is high time for us as United Nations members to fulfill this obligation. The suppression of acts of Israeli aggression and its breach of the peace, as well as an adjustment or settlement to this situation, which is clearly causing a breach of the peace, is essential.

Over the past year, Israeli forces have engaged in a violent act of aggression against the Gaza Strip and other territories under occupation, which has resulted in the death of more than forty thousand Palestinian civilians. Amid ongoing atrocities against civilians in Gaza, the Israeli regime continues its relentless aggression and acts of terrorism against civilians in Lebanon. Just a few hours ago today, in a cyber terrorist act, the regime detonated communication devices in Beirut, resulting in the deaths and injury of thousands of peoples including the Iranian ambassador in Beirut. We extend our sincere condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government of Lebanon and strongly condemn this act of sabotage and terrorism by the rogue regime of Israel. The Israeli regime must be held accountable for such aggression and heinous crime.

It is apparent that the brutality and inhumanity of this regime has no boundary. So, is there a certain number of women and children who must be killed before the international community decides to intervene and put an end to this war machine that is warmongering and brutal? On the ground, all of the risk factors and definitions set forth in Article II of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide are present, thereby placing a responsibility on every member state to prevent the crime from ever occurring.

In spite of the fact that Israeli authorities have committed a wide variety of crimes by occupying Palestinian lands, killing Palestinians, and dislocating Palestinian populations, they are enjoying total impunity. It is regrettable that this regime has violated its obligations under the UN Charter on numerous occasions. In addition to refusing to accept and carry out the decisions of the General Assembly, the Security Council, and the International Court of Justice, it also rejects complying with international law. It is the policy and practice of this regime to consistently violate the principles outlined in the Charter and relevant conventions and resolutions. In our view, not only should Palestine be admitted as a full member of the United Nations, but also Israel's illegal acts must trigger the commitment of All United Nations Members to reconsider the membership of this regime in the United Nations, in accordance with Article 6 of the Charter.

I would like to conclude by stating that my delegation will vote in favor of the resolution drafted in this regard, given the urgency of the situation and the importance of terminating the occupation in Palestine and putting an end to Israel's apartheid policies and practices against the Palestinians. It is also necessary to confirm Israel's obligation to let all displaced Palestinians return to their homeland and give them back their land and other immovable property, as well as make reparations for the damage caused to all persons concerned in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

Additionally, I want to state that our support for the resolution is without prejudice to our long-standing and consistent national position on the question of Palestine, which includes non-recognition of the Israeli regime as well as the date when the occupation is believed to have begun.

I thank you,

