Iran strongly condemns terrorist act of Zionist regime in Lebanon

"Today's terrorist operations in Lebanon were carried out as a continuation of the combined operations of the Zionist regime and their mercenary agents, and are contrary to all moral and humanitarian principles, international law, especially international humanitarian law, and deserve international criminal prosecution, trial and punishment," he added.

Kanaani pointed out that this combined terrorist act, which is actually a kind of mass murder, once again clearly proves that the Zionist regime, in addition to committing war crimes and genocide against the Palestinian people, has exposed regional and international peace and security to a serious threat.

"Therefore, confronting the terrorist acts against the regime and the threats caused by it is an obvious necessity, and it is necessary for the international community to act quickly in order to confront the impunity of the Zionist criminal authorities," he added.

While expressing his sympathy and solidarity with the government, nation and resistance of Lebanon and the families of the martyrs and the injured of this terrorist operation, he wished urgent healing for all the injured in this incident, including the Iranian ambassador in Lebanon.

The Iranian foreign ministry spokesman emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to provide any kind of help to the government and people of Lebanon.

2050