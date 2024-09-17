Hezbollah: Israel responsible for explosions in Lebanon

According to al-Ahd news website, Hezbollah announced in its second statement about today's explosions in Lebanon that after reviewing all the facts, data and information available about the criminal attack that occurred this afternoon, "we hold the Israeli enemy fully responsible for this criminal aggression against civilians".

In this statement, it was announced that "our martyrs and wounded are a symbol of struggle and sacrifice for the path of Quds, support of our noble nation in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, and continuous field support for them".

"Our position of support for the brave resistance of Palestine is constant and will be a source of pride for us in this world and the next," he added

Hezbollah emphasized that this treacherous and criminal enemy will definitely receive a just retribution for this criminal aggression.

Earlier on Tuesday in a statement, Hezbollah had said that the resistance is at the highest level of preparedness.

The statement followed an electronic attack which targeted Hezbollah members earlier in the day.

It said that three people, including a young woman and two brothers, were killed with a large number of others being injured in the simultaneous explosions of pagers used by staff members working at different Hezbollah units and institutions.

Hezbollah is now carrying out a widespread security and scientific probe into the incident, the statement said, adding that the injured people are receiving treatment at different hospitals cross Lebanon.

It stressed that Hezbollah is at the highest level of preparedness to defend Lebanon and its steadfast people.

2050