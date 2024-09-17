Top Iranian, Russian security officials hold talks in Tehran

Sergei Shoigu arrived in Tehran on Tuesday on the orders of Russian President Vladimir Putin to follow up on the agreements made during Ahmadian's visit to the Russian city of St. Petersburg.

During his meeting with his Iranian counterpart, Shoigu reviewed the agreements reached between the two countries and reiterated his support for the Islamic Republic of Iran's policy regarding corridors and transportation routes with the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Shoigu also met with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to convey Putin's message and briefed him on the resulting agreements between the two sides.

3266**2050