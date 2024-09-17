Iran’s ambassador slightly injured in Lebanon’s pager explosions

The Lebanon-based Al-Mayadin news channel said on Tuesday that Amani had been transferred to hospital for treatment after pager explosions.

The pagers exploded in areas in the capital Beirut and in the south of Lebanon in what a senior Hezbollah official described as the “biggest security breach” the group has faced in less than a year.

Local news agencies said that explosions had affected more than 1,000 people, including Hezbollah members and medics, leading to injuries to the face, eyes and limbs of persons holding them for communication.

Explosions were first reported at about 3:45 pm local time and lasted around an hour, security sources told the Reuters news agency.

Later reports said Amani was in condition while the Iranian embassy in Beirut said in a post on the X platform that he was well.

Amani’s wife Narges Ghadirian said on her X account that nothing serious had happened to the ambassador during the explosions.

Hezbollah has been the target of sabotage and security attacks by Israel since early October last year when the resistance group launched attacks on areas in the north of the Israeli-occupied Palestine as part of a campaign to defend the people of Gaza Strip against Israel’s brutal aggression.

The group said in a statement on Tuesday that it had used drones and missiles to hit Israeli’s military positions in five locations in the north of the occupied Palestine.

