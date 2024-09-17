Iran will ‘definitely’ respond to Haniyeh assassination: Army cmdr.

“Response to the martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh is definite, but its timing will be decided by Iran,” Sayyari told the Chinese media at the Xiangshan Forum in Beijing on Tuesday.

The former Hamas chief was assassinated in an Israeli targeted strike in Tehran late in July.

Addressing the forum, Sayyari cautioned that countries intervening in the region’s security matters from afar should be aware that their presence will only create chaos.

He highlighted Tehran's advancements in defense capabilities since the Islamic Revolution, despite ongoing Western sanctions. He also emphasized Iran's opposition to foreign intervention in Middle Eastern affairs. "We are against the interference of foreign countries in the region."

He pointed out that much of the military training and equipment procurement for Iran's ground, naval, and air forces occurred in Western countries prior to the Islamic Revolution of 1979.

However, he noted that Iran has since made significant strides in training its military forces domestically and has developed a diverse range of military equipment.

