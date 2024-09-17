Grounded Airbus plane returns to Iran Aseman Airlines’ fleet

Iran’s transportation ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that the plane registered as EP-APG under the name of “IRAN” had carried out a successful test flight from Tehran to Yazd in central Iran and vice versa.

It said the flight became possible after conducting the required inspections on the plane and supplying the parts needed to fix its engine.

The ministry said it will issue certificates in the coming days for the plane to start carrying passengers in domestic and international routes, adding that the plane will add 156 seats to Aseman Airlines’ fleet capacity.