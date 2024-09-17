Double standards in dealing with sports was evident during Olympics: Supreme Leader

The Supreme Leader made the remarks in a meeting held in Tehran on Tuesday with the Iranian athletes, medalists, coaches, and Olympic teams officials.

In his remarks, the Supreme Leader expressed happiness over meeting with the Iranian athletes who as he said are among the dearest in the country.

Ayatollah Khamenei also thanked the Olympic and Paralympic athletes and the relevant officials for making the nation feel proud and be happy after the winning of colorful medals.

He further censured the double-standard policies during the games, saying they deprived a country due to mounting a war somewhere, but they did not ban the Zionist regime, which has killed over 41,000 people in Gaza in a year, from participating in the competitions.

Despite their claim that sport is not politicized, they displayed clear and maximum-level bias during the recent sports games, the Supreme Leader noted.

Sareh Javanmardi, Iran’s most decorated Paralympian, who was present at the meeting, said she is “a child of Iran.”

I’m a mother that could attend the Paralympic games for the fourth time and gain her fifth medal, four of which were gold, she said.

Javanmardi, a mother of a two-year-old, secured a score of 236.8 to win the first gold medal for the Iranian sports caravan in this year’s Paralympics.

Iranian athletes won 25 medals, including 8 gold, at the Paris Paralympic Games and finished 14th in the medal table. The competitions were held in the French capital from August 28 to September 8.

