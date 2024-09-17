Meta bans major Russian news outlets from its platforms

The company, which owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, said on Monday that it was banning RT, Rossiya Segodnya and other Russian state media networks from its platforms.

It said the news outlets had used deceptive tactics to carry out covert influence operations online.

The company had already blocked Russian media outlets from running ads and reducing the reach of their posts.

“After careful consideration, we expanded our ongoing enforcement against Russian state media outlets. Rossiya Segodnya, RT and other related entities are now banned from our apps globally for foreign interference activity,” it said in a written statement.

It added that the ban would roll out over the coming days and would also include the Threads platform.

Meta, which is the world's biggest social media company, has a history of restricting free speech based on the guidelines provided by the US government.

The US government filed a case against two RT employees earlier this month over an alleged scheme to hire an American company to produce online content to influence the 2024 presidential election in the US.

Meta’s ban came three days after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused Russian state broadcaster RT of carrying intelligence operations.