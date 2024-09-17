Official released from Sweden attends Iran’s MKO trial’s new session

The trial headed by Judge Dehghani is being held at the 11th Branch of the Criminal Court of Tehran on Tuesday.

Hamid Nouri, the plaintiff, is the released Iranian citizen who was detained in Sweden for five years.

Before the trial, Nouri told reporters that the court session was held late; however, he expressed happiness over it being held after four decades.

After being imprisoned in Sweden for five years due to the terrorist MKO complaint, “I’m in my country as a plaintiff; and this has its special meaning,” Nouri said.

As if he were talking to the MKO, Nouri said several times, “I’m in Tehran.”

Judge Dehghani in the session that the today Tehran court is the manifestation of the Islamic Republic’s determination to engage in an all-out combat against the terrorism.

The Islamic Republic is not like the United States as it does not violate the national borders on the pretext of the fight against terrorism, the Judge stated.

He went on to say that the Islamic Republic of Iran is the biggest victim of terrorism, and it calls on the host countries of international terrorists to extradite the MKO members to Iran.

The MKO has killed 13,000 Iranians and also stood by the former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein in his fight against Iran in 1980-88.

