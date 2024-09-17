Austrian national released from Iranian prison

According to the judicial branch of West Azerbaijan province, Naser Atabati said on Tuesday that Weber, who had been incarcerated in the province due to certain offenses, was granted freedom as a result of the application of mitigating circumstances and Islamic clemency.

Atabati went on to say that Weber was handed over to the Austrian ambassador after his release so that arrangements for his departure could be initiated.

Wolf Dietrich Heim, Austrian ambassador to Iran, visited the office of the chief justice of West Azerbaijan province to express his gratitude on behalf of the Austrian government for the judicial system of the Islamic country.

The ambassador also conveyed the appreciation of Weber's family regarding his situation in the Iranian prison, noting that the humane and satisfactory conditions during their visits had brought them comfort and peace of mind; thus, they expressed gratitude for the care shown to their family member.

