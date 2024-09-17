Sep 17, 2024, 10:32 AM
Iran resumes LPG exports to Pakistan via southeastern border: Official

Zahedan, IRNA — Iran has resumed exports of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to Pakistan through the Mirjaveh border crossing, a provincial official said.

Mohammad Ali Khashi, the customs supervisor for Sistan and Baluchestan province, made the remarks on Tuesday while speaking to IRNA’s correspondent.

Last week, Pakistan’s Taftan customs prevented the unloading of 300 Iranian gas tankers, he said.

He further noted that the obstacles to exports through the Mirjaveh-Taftan border have been removed.

He added that the process of the exports has returned to normal following steps taken by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration and Iran’s Foreign Ministry.

