Iraq’s Ammar al-Hakim calls for end to Gaza war

The stability of the region and preventing escalation requires the end of the Zionist war against the defenseless nation, Hakim said while holding separate meetings with Russian and Syrian ambassadors in Baghdad on Monday.

In his meeting with Elbrus Kutrashev, the Russian envoy, Hakim discussed the political situation in Iraq and the region as well as bilateral ties between Baghdad and Moscow.

The leader of Iraq's National Wisdom Movement also reviewed the developments of bilateral relations in the meeting with Sattam Jadaan Al Dandah, the Syrian ambassador and emphasized the importance of bilateral relations considering common history, interests and challenges.

While pointing to the central and positive role of Iraq in calming the situation in the region, Hakim called on other Arab and Islamic countries to unite to end the massacre of Palestinians by the Zionist regime.

