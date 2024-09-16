Top security official stresses increasing Iran-Russia transport projects

Following the strategic negotiations of the representative of the Supreme Leader and the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council with the President of Russia and the secretary of Russian National Security Council in various areas of interest between the two countries, Levitin, the special representative of the President of Russia in the affairs of corridors with the aim of following up agreements made during his trip to Tehran, in addition to meeting with the Ministers of Roads, Housing and Urban Development and Economy, also met with Ali Akbar Ahmadian.

In the meeting, the representative of the Russian president presented a report on the progress of the corridor agreements to the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council.

Ali Akbar Ahmadian, the secretary of the Supremw National Security Council, also expressed his satisfaction with the progress made on the implementation of transportation projects and corridors between the two countries in multiple routes and increasing the capacity of these corridors and maximizing the utilization of these capacities and emphasized and the full support of the Islamic Republic of Iran for these projects.

In a meeting between Ahmadian and President Vladimir Putin after the BRICS security meeting, the Russian president emphasized that "we support Iran's transportation route". Also, Shoigu, the secretary of the Russian National Security Council, in this meeting, which was held last week on the sidelines of the high-ranking security officials of the BRICS group in St. Petersburg, added: Russia adheres to the previous agreements with Tehran regarding Zangzur, and Moscow's policy is not to change in any way.

