Supreme leader stresses significance of unity in Islamic Ummah

On the occasion of the beginning of Unity Week, the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), which is observed to strengthen the ties between Shia and Sunni Muslims, Ayatollah Khamenei held a meeting with Sunni scholars and clerics on Monday.

The Supreme Leader underscored the significance of the Islamic Ummah's identity as a fundamental issue transcending national boundaries, asserting that geographical borders do not alter the Islamic Ummah's truth and identity.

Referring to the hostile attempts to make Muslims indifferent to their Islamic identity, Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized the importance of Muslims not being indifferent to the suffering of others, especially in Gaza and other parts of the world, as it goes against Islamic teachings.

Calling the Sunni scholars to rely on the Islamic identity and the Islamic Ummah and pointing to the malicious activities of ill-wishers who make their utmost effort to foment religious differences in the Islamic world, especially in Iran, he underlined that they are seeking to sow seeds of discord in Iran and any other Islamic region using the intellectual, propagandistic and economic means.

He highlighted the need to protect the Islamic Ummah's identity and emphasized that Islamic unity should not be consigned to oblivion.

Ayatollah Khamenei expressed regret over attempts, whether intentional or unintentional, to distort the unity of Shiites and Sunnis, highlighting that despite various conspiracies, the Sunni community has diligently confronted hostile motives. This is evidenced by the 15,000 Sunni martyrs in the Sacred Defense and other periods, as well as the martyrdom of a large number of Sunni scholars for the sake of truth and the revolution.

"The dignity of the Islamic Ummah can only be achieved through unity," he said, emphasizing, "Today, supporting the oppressed people of Gaza and Palestine is an essential duty. Anyone who ignores this duty will be held accountable before God."

3266**2050