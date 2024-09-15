Sep 16, 2024, 2:28 AM
Rockets land at American military base in Syria: Report

Tehran, IRNA- A US military base in Kharab al-Jeer, located in the northern suburbs of the eastern Syria, has reportedly come under rocket attacks.

The Lebanese TV network Al-Mayadeen on Sunday night citing sources said that several rockets were fired at the American military base in Syria’s Al-Hasakah Governorate.

The US military has not reacted to this incident yet, and no group has taken responsibility for this attack that took place an hour after the American occupation forces killed four Syrian civilians in the eastern city of Raqqa.

Those killed by American soldiers in the operation were four ranchers. A woman was also injured in the operation.

Regional resistance groups, including the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group representing several factions, have carried out several attacks on American bases and facilities in Syria amid growing anger at Washington over its support for the Zionist regime’s genocide in the Gaza Strip.

