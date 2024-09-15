Panic as Yemeni missile lands in Tel Aviv

According to a report by the Palestinian Information Center, citing Israeli media, the Yemeni missile exploded in an uninhabited area and all the missiles fired by Israel’s air defense systems failed to intercept the Yemeni projectile.

The report said more than 20 anti-aircraft missiles were fired from two air defense systems including David’s Sling, but they were unable to shoot down the Yemeni missile fired toward Tel Aviv.

The report, citing Zionist sources, said that the Yemeni missile hit Tel Aviv after passing through the regime’s air defense systems and airspace of several Arab countries.

The Yemeni projectile landed in an area east of Tel Aviv, where it caused a fire, with footage of the blaze going viral by Israeli settlers.

The Israeli army has confirmed that 9 settlers were injured while trying to find shelter.

In the meantime, former chief of staff of Israeli occupation forces Gadi Eisenkot reacted to the firing of the Yemeni missile, saying that the situation has changed dramatically.

