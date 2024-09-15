Iranian, Russian representatives explore ways to boost mutual trade

Discussions were held on Sunday afternoon by officials from Iran’s Chamber of Cooperatives and a Russian trade delegation led by Leonid Lozhechko, Chairman of the Russian-Iranian Business Council.

Alireza Banie, deputy chairman of the Iranian Chamber of Cooperatives for international affairs, elaborated on the capabilities of his country’s cooperatives sector as well as key challenges faced by economic players active in the sector.

Lozhechko also elaborated on trade ties between Tehran and Moscow, saying that the two sides have signed 2,500 agreements and contracts in recent years.

He said that the deals have been signed in sectors such transportation, oil and gas, adding that efforts will be made to increase interactions in foodstuff, agriculture, medical sectors as well.

