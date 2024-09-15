Moscow Museum of Oriental Art showcasing Persian miniature

The opening ceremony of the exhibition of historical Iranian miniature based on the works of the Oriental collection of Peter Shchukin, the researcher and creator of the Shchukin Art Museum, was held on Sunday at the State Museum of Oriental Art in Moscow in the presence of Iran’s cultural attaché in Moscow, Masoud Ahmadvand,

At the beginning of the ceremony, Ahmadvand said that this exhibition shows how art and culture can bring people of different nationalities and countries together, transcending borders and history.

The exhibition features over 200 works from the collections of two museums, including manuscripts, Persian miniatures, oriental furniture, porcelain, fabrics, carpets, jewelry, and metal and stone items from Iran, Turkey, India, China, and Japan.

In 1905, Russian researcher Peter Shchukin donated his extensive collection of over 300,000 items to the State Historical Museum in Moscow.

The Shchukin Collection, renowned beyond the borders of the Russian Empire, will be on display at the exhibition for two and a half months.

