Caspian Sea media agree to create Caspian Alliance of News Agencies

The Constituent meeting of the Caspian Alliance of News Agencies was held in Moscow on Sunday.

The meeting was attended by representatives of AZERTAC News Agency (Republic of Azerbaijan), IRNA News Agency (Islamic Republic of Iran), Kazakhstan President’s TV and Radio Complex, TASS News Agency (Russian Federation) and TDH News Agency (Turkmenistan).

The participants, realizing the importance of strengthening multilateral information cooperation between the leading media of the Caspian region, came to the conclusion about expediency of creation of the Caspian Alliance of News Agencies.

The participants agreed to hold consultations in the working order on the development of the Statute of the Alliance, determining the time and place of the next meeting, as well as developing the format of information cooperation within the Alliance.

9376**2050