APC president congratulates Iran’s NPC on Paris 2024 Paralympics

Tehran, IRNA – Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) President Majid Rashed has congratulated Iran's success at the in the Paris 2024 Paralympics in a message to Head of Iran’s NPC Ghafoor Kargari.

Iran has finished 14th in the medal table of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, with a total of 25 medals including 8 gold.

The Iranian caravan won 8 gold, 10 silver, and 7 bronze, putting the Islamic Republic in 14th place in the medal table, which is less by one compared with its medal standing in Tokyo three years ago.

Iran meanwhile stood in fourth place behind China, Japan, and Uzbekistan, among Asian countries taking part in this summer’s Paralympics.

The games’ medal table was topped by China, which won a total of 220 medals, including 94 gold. Britain followed, with the US and the Netherlands coming in third and fourth, respectively.

