Iran’s athletes bag four medals at 2024 Asian Wushu Championships

Iranian wushu practitioners secured four medals, including two gold and two silver, on the final day of the 10th Asian Wushu Championships in Macao, China.

Yasaman Bagherzadeh, in the -70 kg weight category, and Shahrbanoo Mansourian, in the -75 kg weight category, grabbed gold.

Soheila Mansourian and Sedigheh Daryaei took silver in the -65 and -60 kg weight categories, respectively.

Wushu is practiced both through forms, called Taolu, and as a full-contact combat sport, known as Sanda.

The competition started on September 9 and will run until September 15 in Macau.

