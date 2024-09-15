BRICS states reiterate respect to journalists' rights

"Participants from the BRICS countries emphasized the need to respect the rights of journalists and ensure their safety, including while reporting on military conflicts," the declaration reads.

The Final Declaration of the BRICS Media Summit is as follows:

1. The BRICS Media Summit, organized by Russia's TASS News Agency with the support of Xinhua News Agency, took place in Moscow on September 14-15, 2024.

2. The Media Summit was attended by heads and representatives of more than 45 leading media outlets of the BRICS countries and countries that have applied for membership.

3. The Media Summit included discussions on "The Role of the BRICS Media Community in Strengthening Stability and Cooperation in a Multipolar World" and "BRICS Media: Technological Transformation on the Way to a New World".

4. The participants from the BRICS countries will use their information resources to help establish a fair and equitable multipolar world order based on international law and the principles of equality, respect for sovereignty, non-interference in internal affairs and indivisible security.

5. Participants from the BRICS countries, recognizing the role of the media in maintaining and strengthening international dialogue, will promote comprehensive coverage in their respective media of the interaction within the BRICS and BRICS+ mechanisms, including political, economic and humanitarian areas.

6. The BRICS participants reaffirmed their commitment to the principles of unbiased and fact-based journalism and expressed their readiness to coordinate efforts to fight disinformation.

7. Participants from the BRICS countries emphasized the need to respect the rights of journalists and ensure their safety, including while reporting on military conflicts.

8. The BRICS participants emphasized the need for the media to stay up to date and adopt advanced technologies, noting that the use of artificial intelligence in the media requires the development of appropriate standards and ethical norms. The participants will maintain a professional dialogue on artificial intelligence.

9. Participants from the BRICS countries noted the indispensable role of professional associations in media cooperation and expressed their intent to continue working together within the framework of global and regional alliances.

