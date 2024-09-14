G7 renews claims Iran supplied Russia with missiles

We, the foreign ministers of G7 countries (Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, England and the United States) and the representative on behalf of the European Union, strongly condemn the transfer of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia, IRNA cited the statement, a copy of which was published on on the website of the British Foreign Office on Saturday.

“Iran must immediately cease all support to Russia’s illegal and unjustifiable war against Ukraine and halt such transfers of ballistic missiles, UAVs (drones) and related technology, which constitute a direct threat to the Ukrainian people as well as European and international security more broadly,” the G7 ministers said in the statement.

The top diplomats of the Group of Seven claimed that regardless of the origin of the conflict in Ukraine, Russia's aggression is a clear violation of international laws, including the UN Charter, and Iran must immediately withdraw all its support for Russia's illegal and unjustified war against Ukraine.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to hold Iran to account for its unacceptable support for Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine that further undermines global security. In line with our previous statements on the matter, we are already responding with new and significant measures,” they said.

The US and its western allies keep leveling accusations against Iran without providing any evidence that Tehran had supplied Russia with ballistic missiles.

Iranian and Russian officials have repeatedly rejected the missiles transfer claim as baseless. Recently, Iran’s ambassador and Permanent Mission to the UN separately dismissed reports and said” “Iran’s position vis-à-vis the Ukraine conflict remains unchanged. Iran considers the provision of military assistance to the parties engaged in the conflict—which leads to increased human casualties, destruction of infrastructure, and a distancing from ceasefire negotiations—to be inhumane.”

Iranian foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also published a message on his X social network earlier and clarified: "Iran has NOT delivered ballistic missiles to Russia. Period," saying "once again, US and E3 act on faulty intelligence and flawed logic".

