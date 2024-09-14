Casualties reported as Israeli warplanes bomb southern Lebanon

According to Al-Manar news channel, Israeli war planes stuck the Hormel region and the towns of Tayr Harfa and Al-Jebin in the south of Lebanon.

Lebanon's Ministry of Health announced that four people, including three children, were injured in the bombing of the Hormel region.

Israel regime and Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement have been trading fire since October 8, 2023, a day after the regime launched its genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

Hezbollah has not left the attacks on Lebanese civilians unanswered, and in response to these crimes, it has intensified its attacks on Zionist settlements and bases in the north of the occupied territories, as well as the positions of the Zionist army elsewhere this region.

Earlier on Saturday, the Lebanese resistance movement announced a series of combined attacks, using drones and missiles on multiple Israeli military bases in response to Israeli aggression on southern villages and civilian homes, especially in the village of Kfar Remen the same day.

Netanyahu plans to expand war

Meanwhile, the Zionist media reported on Saturday night that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wants his military to increase attacks on Lebanon.

“We intend to intensify the battles on the northern front more widely”, Netanyahu was quoted by Channel 13 as saying.

The Zionist premier said that the final decision on escalating the fighting on the northern front has not been taken but “this could happen in the coming weeks and months”.

The Zionist army and some members of the War Ministry are reportedly also in favor of intensifying attacks against Lebanon.

Hezbollah has changed the power balance in region with constant retaliatory attacks, targeting military bases and equipment such as tanks, personnel carriers and armored vehicles as well as espionage installation of the Zionist regime.

A large number of Zionist soldiers have been killed or injured in such operations since October last year. Hezbollah’s retaliations have also forced thousands of Zionists to flee from settlements built on occupied lands in northern Palestine.

