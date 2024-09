Eslami, deputy president and head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), departed for the Austrian capital Vienna on Saturday night.

He will attend the 68th Regular Session of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) General Conference set to take place from September 16 to 20.

Eslami is due to address the conference on Monday, September 16.

He will also meet with IAEA director general Rafael Grossi as well as officials from other countries.

