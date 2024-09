Hejazi, who was hospitalized over the past weeks following a stroke, passed away on Saturday. He had long been fighting with cancer.

The late Sadreddin Hejazi was known for roles in “Captain Khorshid”, “the day of the devil”, “disturbant”, “Santouri”, “doubt” and “the bear”.

He has also played roles in popular Iranian TV series including among others “once upon a time” and “the loneliest leader”.

