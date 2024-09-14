Iranian Navy 98 Flotilla returns from Red Sea mission

Public relations of the “Emamat” first district of the Iranian Navy said on Saturday that the all-Iranian Jamaran destroyer accompanied by IRIS Bushehr warship has docked at this district earlier in the day.

The flotilla had been deployed in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden for 126 days to ensure the security of Iranian shipping lines.

In spite of the sensitive state of the Red Sea, Navy Commander for Coordinating Affairs Admiral Babak Balouch said in a speech that the Iranian flotilla successfully carried out its mission.

The all-Iranian Dena destroyer coupled with IRIS Bushehr warship is now deployed in the Red Sea.

