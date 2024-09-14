Iran to partake in ITTF World Youth Championships 2024

ITTF World Youth Championships 2024 will be held November 22-29 in Helsingborg, Sweden.

Citing Iran Table Tennis Federation, IRNA reported on Monday that the Iranian U-15 table tennis team became the runner-up at the Asian championship, and stood at seventh place in the world team ranking, so it received a quota as one of the 12 teams at the ITTF World Youth Championships 2024. Iranian U-19 table tennis teams will also participate in the world championship as one of the 12 teams by standing at 8th place in the world team ranking.

