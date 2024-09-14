Sep 14, 2024, 2:08 PM
Iran to partake in ITTF World Youth Championships 2024

Tehran, IRNA – For the first time, Iranian junior and youth table tennis teams will compete in the world championship (ITTF World Youth Championships 2024).

ITTF World Youth Championships 2024 will be held November 22-29 in Helsingborg, Sweden.

Citing Iran Table Tennis Federation, IRNA reported on Monday that the Iranian U-15 table tennis team became the runner-up at the Asian championship, and stood at seventh place in the world team ranking, so it received a quota as one of the 12 teams at the ITTF World Youth Championships 2024. Iranian U-19 table tennis teams will also participate in the world championship as one of the 12 teams by standing at 8th place in the world team ranking.

