Lavrov terms BRICS an all-out mechanism

BRICS is based on equal rights and balanced interests, Lavrov said while addressing the BRICS Media Summit in Moscow on Saturday.

He called for efforts to establish a multipolar world, saying, “We are witnessing other countries’ interest in BRICS membership.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Lavrov underlined the role of journalists in creating a multipolar world.

Meanwhile, the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that BRICS is an innovative format in the developing world discipline.

BRICS can bring independent civilizations together, he stated.

BRICS has put on its agenda respecting equality and common interests, he emphasized.

Russia supports establishing interactions, he said, adding that more countries are now interested in BRICS membership.

“BRICS has turned out to be a power in East and South,” he said. “All BRICS member states are actively cooperating with each other.”

The Russian diplomat added, “We are trying to reinforce economic and humanitarian potentials.”

He also expressed his interest in media partnership in the new world order.

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, for her part, stressed respecting journalists’ security in the world.

Journalists are also members of BRICS, she said.

“We have a powerful mechanism for maintaining interaction among members,” she said.

BRICS is based on creating transparency, she said, adding that BRICS member states are cooperating in various formats.

“We are after maintaining sustainable development, peace and stability in the world,” she noted.

According to Russian media, the event was attended by the heads of leading media institutions from BRICS, as well as media outlets from countries that have expressed their interest in expanding cooperation with the grouping.

Panel discussions will cover the role of the BRICS media community in bolstering stability in a multipolar world, as well as the technological aspects of interaction between BRICS countries in the information sphere.

9376**4354