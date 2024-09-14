Hezbollah fires rocket attack against Israeli positions

An Israeli base was targeted by Hezbollah in al Jalil, Al Mayadeen reported on Saturday.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah announced in a statement that its attacks were carried out in support of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas and the people in Gaza.

Hezbollah also targeted a military base and some logistics stores in the Amiad region with tens of Katyusha rockets in response to the Zionist aggression against the southern villages.

The Lebanese resistance movement launched an attack with a guided missile against one of the Israeli regime’s Merkava tanks, another statement said.

The tank was burnt and annihilated, according to news outlets.

Hezbollah and Israel have been trading fire on a daily basis since October 8, a day after the regime launched its war on Gaza.

The Lebanese movement says its operations, which have so far targeted Israeli military positions, are aimed at supporting Palestinian resistance fighters battling the regime inside Gaza.

