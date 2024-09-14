Car explodes near police station in northern occupied Palestine

One settler was seriously wounded in the blast, whose cause has not yet been determined.
Tehran, IRNA – A car exploded near a police station in Acre city in northern occupied Palestine on Friday, according to Israeli media.
One settler was seriously wounded in the blast, whose cause has not yet been determined.
According to Israeli outlets, the regime’s police said the incident, which occurred in Acre’s Old City, is still being investigated.
