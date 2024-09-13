Lukashenko says Iran is a key ally for Belarus

Speaking during a meeting with Ali Akbar Ahmadian, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), in Mink on Friday, he called on the Iranian official to convey his invitation to President Masoud Pezeshkian to pay a visit to Minsk.

He also referred to the complicated political situation of the world and the move towards a multilateral system, calling for engaging in further cooperation.

Noting that security will be ensured by a strong economy, the Belarusian president called for more enhanced economic cooperation with Iran.

He also appreciated Iran’s support for his country’s membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the BRICS group of emerging economies which he believed have created new opportunities for independent countries.

The Iranian official, for his part, said that Iran and Belarus are old allies. Ahmadian expressed hope that cooperation between the two countries will further expand in the future.

He also said that the world is moving towards a new order where the US has increasingly weakened.

The official believed that a new world order which is forming in the eastern world, Asia and Africa is inevitable.

