Political considerations should not affect IAEA technical tasks: Iran

Addressing a seasonal meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors, Naziri said that Iran has in word and practice manifested its willingness for constructive interaction with the IAEA but will not hesitate to respond to unmeasured actions.

He said that regardless of the provocative measures by three European countries – namely the UK, France and Germany – in proposing an anti-Iran sanctions draft, Iran has remained committed to implementing the comprehensive safeguards agreement and continues with its interaction with the Agency.

Naziri also referred to recent correspondence between the Iranian president and the IAEA managing director, expressing hope that these interactions will pave the way for further cooperation to solve the remaining issues.

The Islamic Republic of Iran will continue with its constructive technical cooperation with the Agency in coordination with its rights and obligations under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and the comprehensive safeguards agreement.

