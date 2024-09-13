Sep 13, 2024, 7:54 PM
News ID: 85595263
T T
0 Persons
journalistتوحيد محمودپور

Minister vows punishment for perpetrators of terror attack on southeastern Iran

Sep 13, 2024, 7:54 PM
News ID: 85595263
Minister vows punishment for perpetrators of terror attack on southeastern Iran

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Minister of Defense Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh has vowed punishment for perpetrators of the terrorist attack against border guards in southeastern Iran.

Brigadier General Nasirzadeh said on Friday that the terror incident against brave border guards touched the hearts of all Iranians.

The Islamic Republic will definitely punish all the elements and perpetrators of the attack. he said.

Three Iranian border guards were martyred in a gun attack in a gas station on Thursday evening in the southeastern city of Mirjaveh.

Also, a civilian present at the location of the terrorist attack was injured.

The Jaish ul-Adl group has claimed responsibility for the terror attack.

7129**9417

0 Persons
journalistتوحيد محمودپور

Your Comment

You are replying to: .