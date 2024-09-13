Minister vows punishment for perpetrators of terror attack on southeastern Iran

Brigadier General Nasirzadeh said on Friday that the terror incident against brave border guards touched the hearts of all Iranians.

The Islamic Republic will definitely punish all the elements and perpetrators of the attack. he said.

Three Iranian border guards were martyred in a gun attack in a gas station on Thursday evening in the southeastern city of Mirjaveh.

Also, a civilian present at the location of the terrorist attack was injured.

The Jaish ul-Adl group has claimed responsibility for the terror attack.

