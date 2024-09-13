Iran president leaves Basra for Tehran

President Pezeshkian had arrived in Baghdad for a three-day visit on Wednesday.

Apart from visiting Baghdad, the president also visited other Iraqi cities of Najaf, Karbala, Erbil, Sulaymaniyah, and Basra.

He was accompanied by ministers of foreign affairs, economy, road and urban development, and the chief of his presidential office.

The visit to Iraq by President Pezeshkian was his first foreign visit after taking office in July 30, signaling the significance of relations between the two neighboring countries.

Iraq is the second biggest destination for Iranian exports with annual trade between the two countries standing at $12 billion.

