Iran president calls for unity among Muslims

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has urged the Muslim people to forge unity in the face of the hostilities of enemies.

In a meeting with a group of Iraqi elites, academics, and nomads in Basra on Friday which took place as part of his visit to Iraq, President Pezeshkian said that if Muslims of every faith and belief unite and be brothers, the Zionist regime cannot commit massacre.

In their daily prayers, the Muslims call upon God to show them the right path, Pezeshkian said, adding that the Holy Quran has clarified that the right path is unity.  

“By standing together, our economy will grow, our culture will be strengthened and we can transfer science and technology to each other,” he further stressed.

The President added that any voice and message that triggers disagreement and discord among Muslims is a satanic message.

Highlighting his determination to pursue the speedy completion of Shalamche-Basra railway project linking the railroad networks of Iran and Iraq, he said that he will also pursue any other measure that would help bring the two neighboring countries closer together.

