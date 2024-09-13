Sep 13, 2024, 2:23 PM
Iran rejects Zionist claims about abducting Iranian military advisors in Syria

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian embassy in Syria has refuted reports about two Iranian military advisors being abducted in a recent Zionist attack against northwestern Syrian city of Masyaf.

Only unknown pro-Israeli media publish such reports, the embassy said via social media, while condemning the “Zionist criminal strike” against the Syrian city.  

After 11 months of failing to achieve its goals in the Gaza war, the Zionist regime has reached a level of disappointment that it sees no way to save itself, but to kill the children and spread lies, the embassy said.  

A day earlier, Zionist media claimed that during Masyaf attack, two Iranian military advisors were held captive by Zionist heliborne troops.

