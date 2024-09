Al Manar, Hezbollah’s official TV channel, said on Friday that the resistance group has fired tens of Katyusha rockets against the base.

The attack comes as the Zionist media had earlier reported that some 10 missiles had hit the city of Safed and Al Jalil region in northern Palestine.

Hezbollah also conducted a major offensive against northern parts of the occupied lands on Thursday, firing 50 missiles against the region.

