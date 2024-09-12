22 Zionist soldiers killed in Hezbollah's Arbaeen operation

According to al-Mayadeen, European security sources revealed that the attack carried out by the Lebanese Hezbollah movement on the 8200 unit of the Zionist army at the Galileo base was very successful.

Emphasizing that the said attack has resulted in the death and injury of a large number of Israelis, these sources said that as a result of this attack, 22 people from the Israeli intelligence unit in the 8200 unit were killed and 74 people were injured.

Meanwhile, the media of the Zionist regime announced on Thursday that the commander of the 8200 unit of the Zionist regime's army announced his resignation today.

Previously, reliable sources told Al-Mayadeen that Hezbollah succeeded in reaching and targeting Intelligence Unit 8200 with certainty during the "Arbaeen" operation. The operation was carried out in response to the assassination of the senior commander of the resistance 'Fuad Shukr'.

These sources pointed out that at least 6 drones launched by the Islamic resistance in Lebanon succeeded in penetrating the air defense of the Zionist regime, and stressed that it has been fully confirmed that 6 drones hit their targets with high accuracy inside the Gilot base located deep in the occupied lands near Tel Aviv.

In addition, reliable sources told Al-Mayadeen that after the operation, the occupiers created a tight security ring around the base several kilometers deep.

According to these sources, this tight security ring lasted for several hours so that "military and civilian personnel alike were prohibited from approaching or entering the base".

Reliable sources also told Al-Mayadeen that despite the complete silence of Israel's security, military and media, the operation on Arbaeen Day has been successful in such a way that there is no doubt left for Hezbollah.

Meanwhile, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the Secretary General of Hezbollah, revealed hours after the implementation of the Arbaeen Day operation that the first target to respond to the assassination and martyrdom of a number of civilians in the southern suburbs of Beirut was the Gilot base affiliated to the Intelligence Unit 8200. The Israeli military unit was near Tel Aviv. The second target of this operation was the air defense base "Ein Shamr" which is located 75 km from Lebanon and 40 km from Tel Aviv.

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah emphasized that a significant number of drones reached these two goals, while the occupiers keep this issue a secret, but days and nights reveal the truth.

